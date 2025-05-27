Can Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Maintain Their Fitness For ODI's After Test Retirement? Anil Kumble Gives Blunt Verdict

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - two of India's biggest cricketing legends of the modern era, called it a day from Test cricket recently and that is bound to create a vacuum. For the unversed, the two stalwarts will continue to feature in ODIs for the country. With the two cricketers only set to feature in ODIs, how difficult would it be for them to maintain their fitness levels.

The game of cricket has become extremely fitness-oriented as fitness is given high priority. Former India cricketer Anil Kumble too reckons it will be extremely difficult for them to maintain their fitness levels.

'It's going to be a challenge'

"It's not easy to just do what they need to in terms of preparing for an ODI, which is six months down the line. It's going to be a challenge, no matter who you are and how well you have had your career over the years," Kumble said to TOI.

"But they are champion players, so they know how to sort of manoeuvre that, and it's important to celebrate champion players as long as they play. You go into thread bare of each performance as to how they should have played or how they could have played," he added.

Rohit, Kohli Playing IPL 2025

Both the cricketers are currently featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL for their respective franchises. In fact, both their franchises - Mumbai and Bengaluru - have made it to the playoffs and will have a good shot at the IPL silverware.