'Got Another Week': PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Highlights The Biggest Reason Behind Shreyas Iyer And Co.'s Dominant Show In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have become the first team to go through to Qualifier 1. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's PBKS have defied all odds to reach Qualifier 1, and at this point in time, they look like one of the favorites to win their maiden IPL trophy. Before the start of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League, Ricky Ponting very openly said that he wants to do something really special with this Punjab side, and he has stayed true to his words.

Ricky Ponting Credits Team Environment For Punjab's Success

Ricky Ponting might come across as a hard taskmaster, but his ways certainly have contributed to how fearlessly Punjab has played this season. This is not the first time that the Ponting-Iyer combination is working wonders for any franchise. The last time Ponting and Iyer had teamed up, Delhi Capitals had reached the finals of IPL 2020, but they eventually lost to Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Head Coach Ricky Ponting underlined the biggest reason behind his team's dominant show in the ongoing IPL 2025, and he was also very honest in admitting to the fact that his team still has a lot to achieve.

ALSO READ | Punjab Kings Sustain Massive Blow To Their Hopes Of Finishing In Top Two, Key Player Likely To Miss Mumbai Indians Game

'I mean, yeah, it's a great achievement till now, but really, if you look back, we haven't achieved anything yet. That's the one thing I've been saying to the players since the moment we qualified. The vision for me was always to finish in the top two, and we've got there now. It's a really happy group, and we've enjoyed our time in each other's company for the last ten weeks, but we've got another week to go yet,' said Ponting while speaking to the official broadcasters after the match.

Shreyas Iyer On The Verge Of Creating History