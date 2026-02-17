Canada's Yuvraj Samra Etches Memorable T20 World Cup Milestone With Composed Batting Against New Zealand

Yuvraj Samra celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai, India | Image: AP

Yuvraj Samra has made history while in action at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during Canada's T20 World Cup group-stage fixture against New Zealand. A clinical knock from the young cricketer kept the Maple country alive as they set up a competitive target for the Blackcaps.

New Zealand and Canada are fighting to keep their Super 8 chances alive in the T20 World Cup. All the Blackcaps need is one win to assure their spot and advance. Canada needs to claw its way towards a victory in the group-stage fixture.

Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest Centurion In T20 World Cup History

Yuvraj Samra rewrote records during the Canada vs New Zealand group-stage fixture at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai after smashing a 58-ball hundred against the Blackcaps at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 19-year-old cricketer scored 110 off 65 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and six sixes. He has officially surpassed Ahmed Shazad of Pakistan to become the youngest centurion in the T20 World Cup.

Ahmed Shazad had clinched the feat in the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup. The PAK batter was 22 years old when he hit the hundred against Bangladesh.

Samra's 110 off 65 is also the highest individual score secured by a cricketer of an Associate nation. USA's Aaron Jones earlier held the feat after scoring an unbeaten 94 against Canada in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Yuvraj Samra's Ton Falls Short As NZ Clinch Super 8 Spot With Win Over CAN

Canada kicked things off with opener Yuvraj Samra's brilliant 110, while skipper Dilpreet Bajwa put up 36, while Navneet Dhaliwal failed to make a big impact, scoring just ten.

Nicholas Kirton scored just two, as James Neesham dismissed him via LBW. Harsh Thaker and Dilon Heyliger remained unbeaten as Canada put up 173 at the loss of four wickets.