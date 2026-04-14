Captain Pat Cummins Set To Undergo Fitness Test Before Joining SRH Camp In IPL 2026: Report

IPL 2026: Midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to welcome a big reinforcement as captain Pat Cummins is expected to join the camp on April 17.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Pat Cummins will undergo a fitness test in Australia on Wednesday, April 15, before boarding a flight to India. He is expected to rejoin the Hyderabad camp on April 17. If everything goes as planned, the Aussie all-rounder will lead the Hyderabad-based franchise in their upcoming home fixture on April 18.

Before the start of the 2026 IPL season, Cummins had hoped to return to action during the second half of the ongoing T20 tournament.

"I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament. So hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I'll play the back half, plus the final," Cummins said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

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Pat Cummins has played 72 matches in his IPL career, claiming 79 wickets at an economy rate of 8.80 and a bowling average of 30.03. The all-rounder has also scored 612 runs from 50 IPL innings at a strike rate of 152.23 and an average of 20.40. The 32-year-old has registered three half-centuries in the tournament.

Cummins made his IPL debut in the 2014 season. Since then, he has represented three franchises: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

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