'Will See You In IPL': SRH Prodigy Praful Hinge Reveals Heartwarming Hardik Pandya Message After RR Demolition

IPL 2026: Praful Hinge emerged as a new hero for Sunrisers Hyderabad after he single-handedly tore apart the Rajasthan Royals' top order, with his sensational swing bowling on display in Hyderabad. He also became the first player in IPL history to pick up three wickets in the first over of an innings. He dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius to start his demolition process.

Praful Hinge Revealed Hardik Pandya Message After Sensational IPL Debut

Playing his first-ever match in IPL, Hinge never looked nervous and was on song from the very first moment. He removed Vaibhav with a beauty as the RR sensation top-edged, and Salil Arora had an easy catch. Jurel and Pretorius followed soon, and the youngster went on to dominate, which also rewarded him with a player of the match award on his IPL debut.

SRH seemed to have unearthed a gem in the player who was bought for a paltry INR 30 lakhs. The fast bowler revealed his conversation with Hardik Pandya during a Vijay Hazare match, which further boosted his confidence.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, "When I was bowling to him, I was quite nervous because everyone knows what kind of batsman Hardik bhai is and what he can do. But after the first ball, the nerves settled, and I told myself I could bowl without taking undue pressure. I kept reminding myself to bowl my best delivery every ball. Yorkers are my go-to deliveries; I’ve practised them the most. I bowled good yorkers to him and mixed in a few bouncers as well. After taking a single, he came up to me and said, ‘Praful bhai, well bowled.’ That gave me a huge boost. After the match, I met him again and he said, ‘You’re doing well, just keep at it. I will see you in the IPL.’"

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The win helped SRH to lift them to the 4th place while RR remain the IPL 2026 table topper.