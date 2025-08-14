Caribbean Premier League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SKN Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons CPL Match Live In India?

The CPL will start on August 15 | Image: CPL/X

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will host the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the first match of the Caribbean Premier League at Werner Park. The match will take place at 4:30 AM on August 15 in India.

The format of the Caribbean Premier League is very similar to the Indian Premier League. The teams which finish in the top four of the group stage will go on to compete in the playoffs. Two qualifiers and one eliminator will be played to decide the finalists of the Caribbean Premier League.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons match of Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played at Werner Park.

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will take place on August 15, 2025 (Friday).

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will start at 4:30 AM IST.

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Live telecast of Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad

Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Naveen ul Haq, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Bevon Jacobs, AM Ghazanfar, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Squad