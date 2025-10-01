'Champion is Back': Shreyas Iyer Smashes Timely 75-Ball Century vs Australia-A in Unofficial ODI to Silence Critics

India-A vs Australia-A: India-A captain Shreyas Iyer, walking into bat at No. 3, made it a day to remember for himself in Kanpur as he smashed a 75-ball ton to help India post a mammoth total in 1st unofficial ODI on Wednesday. Iyer got lucky early on in his innings when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Lachlan Shaw off the bowling of Tanveer Sangha.

Iyer Shifting Gears

He took time to get to fifty as he reached the landmark in 50 balls, but then he stepped on the accelerator to get from 50 to 100 in merely 25 balls. His whirlwind knock featured four sixes and 11 fours. After reaching the landmark, he pointed his finger to the sky and that showed what the century meant for him personally.

Iyer Silences Critics

Fingers were being pointed on Iyer after he decided to take a six-month sabbatical from Test cricket due to a lower back injury. In a statement issued by the BCCI when the squad for the West Indies series was announced, it was learnt that Iyer will focus on intensive rehabilitation for at least six months, underscoring both the physical demands of the red-ball format and the need for players to manage workloads effectively. Iyer taking a break from red-ball cricket sparked rumours of rift inside the dressing-room and that he does not want to play the long format anymore.

One has to admit that Iyer has picked up pace and momentum at the right time.