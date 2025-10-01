Updated 1 October 2025 at 16:02 IST
'Memories Still Haunt': Fans Recall 'November 19 Heartbreak' After BCCI Posts Video Of Indian Team's Best Fielder Medal Ceremony During Women's WC
The 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup is being played across India and Sri Lanka. India women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur are looking for their first ODI World Cup
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The month of October and a home ODI World Cup, Indian cricket fans have seen it and have experienced it before, to be precise, in 2023, but this time around it's the 'Women in Blue'. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. locked horns with Sri Lanka in their rain-hit Women's World Cup opener. The match was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India defeated Sri Lanka in their campaign opener, and they have another six matches to play in the league stage.
Indian Fans Recall 2023 ODI World Cup Heartbreak
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continued with its tradition of giving away the 'Best Fielder' medal after every World Cup match. Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was given the medal for her extraordinary fielding skills. India's fielding coach Munish Bali and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia handed Richa her fielding medal.
'The best part about this group is that all of us celebrate each other's victories with equal happiness. I wish to take more catches and be this effective in every game of this World Cup. I hope that the entire team does well. I just want to continue to do well on the field,' said Richa Ghosh after the game.
ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli In ICC T20I Rankings, Breaks Former India Captain's Record With Career-Best Rating Points
Coincidentally, the tradition of handing out a medal for the best fielder of the match started during the 2023 ODI World Cup which was played in India. Virat Kohli was the first recipient of the medal. India, who went on to play the 2023 ODI World Cup unbeaten, lost the summit clash that was played on November 19, 2023. As soon as the BCCI posted the video of Richa Ghosh winning the fielding medal, heartbroken Indian fans started recalling the day the 2023 World Cup Final was played.
ALSO READ | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues To Hammer Australia, Youngster Creates All-Time Record In India U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Test
Harmanpreet Kaur Reacts To India's Win
After defeating Sri Lanka, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that it wasn't an easy game for India to win. The Indian skipper also hailed the likes of Amanjot and Deepti, who rescued India from a tough situation. All-rounder Deepti Sharma scored 53 runs from as many balls and was adjudged the player of the match.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 16:02 IST