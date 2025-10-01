'Memories Still Haunt': Fans Recall 'November 19 Heartbreak' After BCCI Posts Video Of Indian Team's Best Fielder Medal Ceremony During Women's WC

The month of October and a home ODI World Cup, Indian cricket fans have seen it and have experienced it before, to be precise, in 2023, but this time around it's the 'Women in Blue'. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. locked horns with Sri Lanka in their rain-hit Women's World Cup opener. The match was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India defeated Sri Lanka in their campaign opener, and they have another six matches to play in the league stage.

Indian Fans Recall 2023 ODI World Cup Heartbreak

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continued with its tradition of giving away the 'Best Fielder' medal after every World Cup match. Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was given the medal for her extraordinary fielding skills. India's fielding coach Munish Bali and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia handed Richa her fielding medal.

'The best part about this group is that all of us celebrate each other's victories with equal happiness. I wish to take more catches and be this effective in every game of this World Cup. I hope that the entire team does well. I just want to continue to do well on the field,' said Richa Ghosh after the game.

Coincidentally, the tradition of handing out a medal for the best fielder of the match started during the 2023 ODI World Cup which was played in India. Virat Kohli was the first recipient of the medal. India, who went on to play the 2023 ODI World Cup unbeaten, lost the summit clash that was played on November 19, 2023. As soon as the BCCI posted the video of Richa Ghosh winning the fielding medal, heartbroken Indian fans started recalling the day the 2023 World Cup Final was played.

Harmanpreet Kaur Reacts To India's Win