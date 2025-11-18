Chennai Super Kings Explain Rationale Behind Dropping Matheesha Pathirana During IPL 2026 Retentions

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana celebrates a wicket during the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: ANI

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has spoken out about letting Matheesha Pathirana go ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He highlighted that the release of the Sri Lankan pacer was part of a rebuilding approach that they intend to implement in the upcoming auction.

The five-time IPL champions made some of the most shocking decisions during the trade window. The franchise let go of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, two of its biggest stars, in a trade to the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK Outline Reasons for Dropping Matheesha Pathirana Ahead of IPL 2026

CSK shocked the fans once again after releasing 22-year-old Matheesha Pathirana, who was the team's star bowler. For a star who had significant interest among other teams, letting go of the cricketer looks like a significant gamble.

Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has opened up about Matheesha Pathirana's release, saying that they are interested in buying him back during the auction. He added that CSK's requirement for a bigger purse left them no other option than to release the SL youngster.

“We wanted to enter the auction with a substantial purse. We had already made tough calls by trading out Jadeja and Curran. Sanju Samson came at ₹18 crore. Given the kind of combination we are trying to build, the management collectively felt that a bigger purse would give us a better chance to construct a stronger squad.

“Whatever we do will always be in the best interests of the team. We will try to get him back, but it will depend on how the auction pans out,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, as per RevSportz.

CSK To Face Competition During Bidding Wars In IPL 2026 Auction

The Chennai Super Kings will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a significant purse value. Expect a signing spree and proper bidding war from the five-time champions as they have an INR 43.4 crore balance available.

The franchise is expected to receive significant bidding competition, as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have INR 64.3 crore in remaining purse value and intend to pick up the best players available for grabs.

Matheesha Pathirana is expected to garner significant interest due to his fast-bowling capabilities. In the 31 matches he has played in the Indian Premier League, the SL youngster has secured 47 wickets.

The Sri Lankan pacer will be a hot commodity, and multiple franchises will pursue him aggressively in the auction.