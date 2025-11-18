Mark Wood's 'Rapid' Pace In England Training Ignites Hopes Ahead Of Ashes Opener In Perth

Mark Wood's availability for the Ashes opener in Perth has brightened after the pacer sent shockwaves with a rapid spell in the England training. Wood has emerged as a serious concern after he felt a stiff hamstring during the practice match against the England Lions, building up to the Ashes.

Mark Wood Bowls At Full Tilt In Practice

Further, a scan showed there's nothing of a major concern for the pace bowler and after his latest spell in the nets has further raised hopes for the 35-year-old. Following the retirement of both James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Wood might have to shoulder the burden alongside Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson in the Ashes. England had its first practice session at the 60,000-seater Optus Stadium on Tuesday.

Wood was seen wearing a heavy strapping on his left knee and built up to bowl at his full tilt in the nets. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who faced Wood, confirmed the bowler was in full swing during the practice session.

He said, "He was absolutely rapid today, I can tell you that first hand.

"He's definitely one to avoid on the (practice) list. He's near enough full tilt so it's good signs for us. If he feels like he's good to go and the management feels he's good to go, I don't see why not."

Australia Are Also Sweating On the Fitness Of A Number of Players

Australia are also facing some injury concerns as both Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott were ruled out of the first Test match. In Cummins' absence, Steve Smith will lead Australia in the first Test. Cummins has also started bowling in the nets ahead of the second Test at the Gabba. Australia hold the reigning Ashes and have emerged as the favourites for the five-match Test series.