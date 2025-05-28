Chennai Super Kings' Fans Rally Behind MS Dhoni, Demand Ex-CSK Skipper's IPL Return In The Franchise's Instagram Comment Section

IPL 2025: Five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, couldn't quite live up to their reputation in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time that the Chennai Super Kings finished last in the IPL points table. Chennai had to face a lot of criticism in this particular season for their habit of picking experience over youth, and many believe that it was the biggest factor behind their campaign being derailed.

Chennai Super Kings Fans Demand MS Dhoni's Return In IPL 2026

There is an air of speculation around MS Dhoni, his fitness, and his future with the Chennai Super Kings. It has kind of become a ritual now that MS Dhoni's future is widely discussed after every edition. After Chennai's last league game against the Gujarat Titans, the five-time IPL-winning skipper left everybody guessing about his future.

Dhoni has clearly said that he hasn't still decided what to do next, and he will let his body decide. The Chennai-based franchise recently put out a video on their social media account featuring their biggest superstar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The ex-Chennai skipper is certainly being bashed from all corners for his reluctance to retire. But the CSK fans have rallied behind Dhoni and have flooded the franchise's comment section demanding MS Dhoni's comeback.

Here Are The Reactions

MS Dhoni fans demand for his comeback | Instagram/@chennaiipl

CSK fans demand MS Dhoni's comeback | Instagram/@chennaiipl

CSK fans back their team | Instagram/@chennaiipl

Chennai Super Kings' Season To Forget

Chennai has nobody but themselves to blame. They did not go behind any marquee players in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and it resulted in them having a very dismal campaign. This is also the first time that two consecutive IPL Finals are being played without the presence of MS Dhoni in it.