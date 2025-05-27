Virat Kohli Eyes Massive Career Milestone As Rajat Patidar's RCB Try To Set A Date With Shreyas Iyer's PBKS In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing to replicate Punjab Kings' heroics in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League and storm into Qualifier 1. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's RCB have had a dominating season, and they will want to make it count by winning the coveted IPL silverware. Interestingly, both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never won the title, and they feel this is their time to end the trophy drought.

Virat Kohli Eyes Two Unique Career Milestones

Virat Kohli walks into the field, belts bowlers for fun, but RCB somehow manage not to win the title; this story has been going on since forever. But in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, RCB needs just one more win to go closer to the IPL trophy. Kohli is at a touching distance of registering two IPL career milestones, and if he ends up achieving them both, RCB will be better placed to play Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings.

With 548 runs from 12 innings, Virat Kohli is currently RCB's leading run-scorer this season. Interestingly, Virat is just 24 runs away from breaching the 9,000 runs. Kohli has so far made 8,976 runs from 270 IPL innings. Kohli also is in with a chance of becoming the batter with the most fifties in the history of the IPL. The ex-RCB skipper is tied with David Warner for most fifties (62), and he just needs to score one more to go past the legendary Aussie opener.

RCB Set Sights On IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won seven games on the bounce to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs last year, but they crumbled like a pack of cards in the eliminators against Rajasthan Royals and had a shocking exit from the seventeenth edition of the cash-rich league.