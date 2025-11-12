Chennai Super Kings' Probable Retained And Released List, IPL 2026: Will Sanju Samson Head to CSK?

IPL 2026 Retention: Chennai Super Kings is easily one of the best franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai-based franchise has won a total of five titles under the leadership of MS Dhoni. With Dhoni in the twilight period of his IPL career, CSK, one believes - has to plan ahead. As per multiple reports doing the rounds, CSK is looking for Dhoni's successor and they reckon that is Sanju Samson, who is currently with the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK's Forgettable 2025

Chennai had a season to forget as they finished last in the tally. They could only win four matches out of the 14 games they played. And hence, CSK are expected to make wholesale changes to their side. Multiple reports claim that Chennai are looking to let go of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in order to get Samson. Will that blockbuster trade happen or not remains a question as of now. It was understood that the trade deal would happen in the next 48 hours, but it has been stalled as the Royals want Sam Curran as well, but because they cannot accommodate him hence the delay. The Royals cannot get Curran and Jadeja together as their overseas quota of eight players is full.