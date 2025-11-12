Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah - Who Would Fetch Highest if They Enter IPL Auction?

IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League auction is weeks away and the speculations are rife over who would go where and who would fetch what. Amid all the speculations, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Mohammed Kaif has hypothetically predicted who would fetch the most amount if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were at the auction. As per Kaif, there is a clear winner. Kaif reckons Bumrah would fetch the most as he is once in a generation bowler.

‘Bumrah will get a lot of money’

"Among the three, Jasprit Bumrah would get the most money. Bumrah will get a lot of money because a bowler like him comes once in a generation. The kind of work he does for his team is exceptional,” Kaif said.

He also spoke about Kohli and claimed that you may find other batters like him. "Virat the batter, maybe you can find others like him, but Virat the brand — that continues. Nowadays, Virat the brand carries immense value," he explained.

Kaif further explained the mindsets of the franchise owners. He said for the owners it is more business than love and passion for the game.

"Whichever franchise joins the IPL or buys a team, they come to do business. They have invested money, so they want to earn money. It’s simple. They haven’t come here to do anyone a favour or to groom players, all that is nonsense,” he added.

