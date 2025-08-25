'I'm Happy Calling It Off': Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals His Next Steps In Life After Cricket And Reflects On Any Regrets

India's Cheteshwar Pujara addresses a press conference on the eve of the second test match against Australia in the Australia tour of India, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Cheteshwar Pujara, the former Indian Test specialist, has opened up about his next career move after stepping down from Indian cricket.

The Saurashtra veteran wants to remain close to the action and has already pursued a career as a commentator and a media person.

Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals His Plans Beyond Cricket After Retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The modern-day wall of Indian Test cricket called time after having an illustrious career in the game.

Known for his resilience and temperament, Pujara developed an image as the ultimate successor to the legendary Rahul Dravid in Test cricket for the Indian Cricket Team.

After stepping down from the game, Cheteshwar Pujara has highlighted that he has begun a career as a commentator and is also doing media work.

"I think I'm really happy that I'm calling it off. But at the same time, I will stay attached with the game. As a cricketer, you always want to be associated with cricket.

I've started doing commentary, I've started doing media work. So I've been enjoying that. So I'm not playing, I'm not going to play cricket. But at the same time, I'll be watching the Indian team play. I'll be commenting on it," Cheteshwar Pujara said to ANI.

Pujara Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets

Cheteshwar Pujara was also asked whether he had any regrets throughout his illustrious career in the game. The veteran said that he is fortunate to be a part of Team India, adding that not all cricketers receive such an opportunity.

The specialist Test cricketer also said that he does not have any regrets throughout his career.

"No, I don't have any regrets. I think I'm very fortunate to have played for the Indian team for such a long time. Not many players get that opportunity. So I'm very thankful to my family, to people who have supported me throughout this journey. So I don't have any regrets," he added.