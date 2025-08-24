'Hope You Guys Take This Down': Iceland Cricket Under Fire For Disrespectful Post On Cheteshwar Pujara's Retirement, Netizens React

Iceland Cricket faced backlash from the netizens after a disrespectful farewell post on veteran Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement.

Iceland Cricket took to their official X handle and said that they thought Pujara had already retired from cricket.

"We are not going to comment on Cheteshwar Pujara's decision to retire from Test cricket, because we thought he already was," Iceland Cricket wrote on X.

Iceland Cricket had always been known for its witty humour. However, this time they shared an unethical post about the veteran.

Cheteshwar Pujara played his last Test match in 2023 during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. Following that, the 37-year-old has failed to make his place in the Indian Test Team squad.

Netizens Fume Over Iceland Cricket's Unethical Farewell Post On Cheteshwar Pujara

Soon after Iceland Cricket posted the controversial post, netizens lashed out at the cricket administrative body, saying that being rude and insulting is not the same as being funny. Another fan trolled the Iceland Cricket Team, saying that they will never get Test status.

One furious fan stated that Cheteshwar Pujara deserves more respect than a 'dumb' joke.

Cheteshwar Pujara Bid Adieu To All Formats Of Cricket

Earlier on Sunday, August 24, Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, stating that all good things must come to an end.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support," Pujara wrote while announcing his retirement.

The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia. Following that, he has played 103 Tests and 176 innings, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60.