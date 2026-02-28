Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Hails Jammu and Kashmir's Maiden Ranji Trophy Title Win

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and part of the 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal hailed J-K's historic maiden Ranji Trophy title, as they defeated Karnataka on Saturday, as the final of the 2025-26 season was drawn.

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

In an X post, Omar Abdullah wrote, "They've done it. Well done J&K. #ranjitrophy2026 #RanjiTrophyFinal."

Following their win, CM Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory.

"Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Office of the Chief Minister, J&K wrote in an X post.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan lauds J-K's win, highlighting Paras Dogra's strong leadership and remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi.

"Historic moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket. Maiden Ranji Trophy title built on belief, strong leadership from Paras Dogra and a remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi. Big contributions from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Sahil Lotra, Abdul Samad and the entire unit. Proud moment," Dhawan wrote in an X post.

Part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Madan Lal, also congratulated J&K on winning the first Ranji trophy title.

"Congratulations to J&K winning the first Ranji trophy title. The players will remember for ever. Now the real cricket starts in J&K.Youngster will look up there heroes," Madan Lal wrote in an X post.