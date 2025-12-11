Clinical South Africa Overpower India In 2nd T20I, Defeat Men In Blue By 51 Runs To Level Series 1-1

South Africa have defeated India by 51 runs at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and have levelled the 5-match T20I series 1-1.

Indian Batting Order Collapsed In Mallanpur

Shubman Gill once again had a disappointing outing and was dismissed for a golden duck. The Indian vice-captain was preferred over Sanju Samson but failed to justify his selection once again. Abhishek Sharma did light up some fireworks with two towering soixes, but he went back very cheaply. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's underwhelming form continued, and ahead of the T20 World Cup, it will be a massive concern for Gautam Gambhir and Co.

Except for Tilak Varma, no other batter managed to display their credentials. Despite running out of partners, the Southpaw smashed a 34-ball 62 and he should be one of the first names in the T20 World Cup squad. Jitesh Sharma did try some late damage control, but it was too late.

Quinton de Kock Led South Africa's Challenge In 2nd T20I

Earlier, a brilliant 90 run from Quinton De Kock set up the stage for the visitors following a poor batting display from them in the 1st T20I. The former KKR opener found his rhythm quite swiftly in the opening over and went on a rampage mode. He quickly dispatched Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah for a few big hits to announce his arrival in style. Varun Chakravarthy did manage to put a break by dismissing Reeza Hendricks in his very first delivery.

But that didn't deter De Kock from hitting the Indian bowlers left, right and centre. The opener completed his fifty in just 26 balls and continued his onslaught. Arshdeep leaked 18 runs in the 11th over and the left-arm fast bowler looked in complete disarray.

