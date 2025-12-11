Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant in Delhi's Probables List For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Vijay Hazare Trophy: In what can be called a piece of good news for fans, the names of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant feature in the Delhi's probable's list for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. As per the Indian Express, Kohli has confirmed his availability for the elite domestic 50-over tournament.

‘Kohli has confirmed to the DDCA’

“Virat Kohli has confirmed to the DDCA today that he will play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Though he has nothing to prove it shows that he still retains passion for the game. His recent hundred against South Africa shows he is still one of the best players in the world. Him playing the domestic tournament will be a motivation for the youngsters,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma had told The Indian Express last week.

Kohli has been in top form in the ODI circuit. In the three-match ODI series against South Africa, he amassed 302 runs - which featured a couple of centuries and an unbeaten fifty. His good show in the series also helped him climb up the ICC rankings. Kohli is currently No. 2 in the ODI rankings. He is in sublime form and hence he does want to play more just to stay in the groove. There is little doubt that there would be a huge turnout to watch him play as and when he takes the field.

When Will Delhi Play in VHT?

Delhi will play their Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament opener against Andhra Pradesh in Alur on December 24. If Kohli plays that game, the turnout is bound to be high. After that, Delhi play their second game on December 26 against Gujarat and then their third game is against Saurashtra on December 29.