Clinical Team India Outclass England By 7 Runs At Wankhede, Set Up T20 World Cup 2026 Final Date With New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India marched into the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating England by seven runs in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his breathtaking knock in the first innings. He scored 89 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 211.90, smashing eight fours and seven sixes during his time at the crease.

India will face New Zealand in the summit clash of the prestigious ICC event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first against India, but Harry Brook’s call didn’t pay off in the early stages of the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sanju Samson Powers India To 253/7 In First Innings

England got off to a promising start by removing Abhishek Sharma early in the innings. However, India quickly regained control as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan built a strong partnership to steady the innings and shift momentum back in their favor. Samson and Kishan put together a solid 97-run stand, giving India the upper hand during the powerplay. By the close of the sixth over, India had reached 67/1, while England’s bowlers continued to struggle in finding breakthroughs at crucial moments.

Later in the innings, Shivam Dube (43 runs from 25 balls), Hardik Pandya (27 runs from 12 balls), and Tilak Varma (21 runs from 7 balls) played clutch knocks and powered India to a mammoth total of 253/7 in the first innings.

Will Jacks and Adil Rashid led the England bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells. Jofra Archer also picked up one wicket in his four-over spell, giving 61 runs.

Jacob Bethell's Century Goes In Vain After India Clinch Seven-Run Win Over England

England had a strong start to the run chase. The Three Lions came onto the field prepared to run riot, with Phil Salt opening the second innings by striking a four. Arshdeep Singh’s first over was expensive, conceding 13 runs and lacking economy.

However, Hardik Pandya drew first blood in the opening delivery of the second over, dismissing Phil Salt for just five runs. Despite the early setback, the English batters continued to find boundaries.

Jos Buttler and Harry Brook steadied the innings after the initial wicket, but India struck back when Jasprit Bumrah removed Brook for seven in the first ball of the fifth over.

Although India picked up wickets at crucial intervals, they struggled to contain the dangerous Jacob Bethell. His 77-run partnership with Will Jacks proved to be a game-changer, giving England the upper hand and a chance to mount a comeback.

By the end of the 17th over, England were 209/5, with Bethell unbeaten on 94 and Sam Curran on 14. At that stage, England needed 45 runs from 18 balls. The Indian bowlers were leaking runs and struggling to control the rate.

The 18th over was crucial for India, as it helped check England’s momentum. England reached 215/5, requiring 39 runs from the final 12 balls.

Bethell reached his century off 45 balls with the first delivery of the 19th over, scripting history as the third-fastest century in T20 World Cup history. Hardik Pandya struck back in the same over, dismissing Sam Curran for 18. Jamie Overton replaced Curran at the crease.

England needed 30 runs in the final over. Shivam Dube was handed the ball for his first over of the match, with two left-handers at the crease. He conceded 22 runs but crucially restricted England to 246/7, helping India clinch a seven-run victory. Bethell’s run-out in the final over proved to be the turning point.

In the end, Jamie Overton (2* off 3 balls) and Jofra Archer (19* off 4 balls) fought hard, but their efforts weren’t enough to secure a win.