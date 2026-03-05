Updated 5 March 2026 at 17:10 IST
India vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: India Look To Roar Past England, Aim Final Spot In Ahmedabad
India take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow live coverage on RepublicWorld.com for every key moment, from crucial partnerships and wickets to powerplay drama and expert analysis, as this high-voltage clash unfolds.
India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score: India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.
The Men in Blue began the tournament on a high, registering a commanding 29-run victory over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They followed it up with a dominant 93-run win against Namibia in Delhi on February 12. Traveling next to Colombo, India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs on February 15.
India rounded off their group stage campaign with a 17-run triumph over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18, finishing atop Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.
Their Super Eight journey, however, began on a shaky note with a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. The setback proved to be a turning point, as India bounced back in style, securing emphatic wins over Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively.
India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score: As India and England gear up for the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, the key question is whether Men in Blue can continue their dominance over the Three Lions.
Historically, the two sides have met in 29 T20Is, with India emerging victorious in 17 encounters while England have won 12. In T20 World Cup history, they have faced each other five times, with India holding the edge through three wins compared to England’s two.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score & Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of the electrifying second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stakes couldn’t be higher, the winner of this clash will book their place in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where New Zealand awaits.
Stay tuned right here for ball-by-ball updates, key partnerships, wickets, powerplay highlights, and expert analysis as this high-voltage encounter unfolds under the lights at the Wankhede Stadium.
