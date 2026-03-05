India vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: India Look To Roar Past England, Aim Final Spot In Ahmedabad

Indian players stand up for the national anthem in the T20 World Cup 2026 | Image: AP

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score: India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

The Men in Blue began the tournament on a high, registering a commanding 29-run victory over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They followed it up with a dominant 93-run win against Namibia in Delhi on February 12. Traveling next to Colombo, India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs on February 15.

India rounded off their group stage campaign with a 17-run triumph over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18, finishing atop Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

Their Super Eight journey, however, began on a shaky note with a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. The setback proved to be a turning point, as India bounced back in style, securing emphatic wins over Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively.