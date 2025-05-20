Coach Daniel Vettori Reflects On SRH's Failure, Identifies The Franchise's Main Concern After Early IPL 2025 Elimination

IPL 2025: Daniel Vettori, head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has opened up on the franchise's drawbacks in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. He expressed that the team failed to adapt as per the track's requirements when conditions weren't suiting their preference.

Coach Vettori also commended the batters' responsibility to bat sensibly during the middle-overs after taking up the aggressive approach in the power-play.

Daniel Vettori Reveals What Held The Sunrisers Hyderabad Back

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a torrid time in the ongoing Indian Premier League. After wreaking havoc in the previous season, the Pat Cummins-led side failed to stand out despite putting up their trademark attacking expertise on display.

SRH were among the ones who were eliminated early in the competition. Coach Daniel Vettori opened up on the team's primary issue and said that they have had issues with adaptability this season.

"I think for us it's just learning about conditions and understanding how we play in those certain conditions, and a few times we've been tripped up by them.

"Probably (we) haven't adapted as quickly as we want and played a game that wasn't suited to those sort of wickets, so that's the major learning, and today was a good example of that, that we could be aggressive in the power play, but then through those middle stages, we had to bat responsibility and take certain options, so I think that's a really pleasing factor for us," Daniel Vettori said at the post-match press conference.

SRH Aim To Season In A Good Note

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been effectively eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race, they are now playing for pride and aim to end the season on a high. In their recent match-up against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Pat Cummins-led side ended LSG's hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Tensions also flared up when Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma had a heated confrontation mid-match, and the situation was seemingly diffused after the play.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad still have two matches left in the league stage, They will now face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and then lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.