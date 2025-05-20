LSG Star Digvesh Rathi Suspended By BCCI For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach After Spat With Abhishek Sharma; Will Face One-Match Ban

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: In what will come as a major setback for the Lucknow Super Giants unit, spinner Digvesh Rathi has been suspended by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for repeatedly breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The LSG star will now face a one-match ban which means he will not be a part of their next match against the Gujarat Titans. The incident occurred on Monday when Lucknow hosted Hyderabad at the Ekana stadium.

Rathi was even involved in a heated altercation with batter Abhishek Sharma after picking up his wicket. This even prompted the umpires and other players to intervene. This act from Rathi has not gone down well with the BCCI and hence the punishment.

The Indian board found Digvesh guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for the third time this season. Hence, the spinner was fined 50 per cent match fee and was also handed a suspension from LSG's next game against the Gujarat Titans.

‘This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season’

An IPL release on the matter read, "This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025."

"As he now has Five Demerit Points this season - which result in a one-game suspension - Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG's next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad."