Coach Morne Morkel Gives Hopeful Update On Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer; India Duo On Track For National Return

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel has presented a clinical update on cricketers Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. He opened up that both cricketers are in good health and have begun their recovery process.

The Indian cricket team has been marred with key injury setbacks as two of its brightest stars have gone down with injuries. The setbacks were pivotal, as their presence could make a significant difference during matches.

Morne Morkel Shares Vital Update On Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury during the India vs South Africa Test match in Kolkata. The Indian Test captain faced just a couple of deliveries before getting retired hurt, which affected India's batting prowess.

Gill had travelled to Guwahati with the team but was eventually released from the team to undergo further medical evaluation. India went on to suffer a whitewash defeat at the hands of South Africa in red-ball cricket.

Coach Morne Morkel has provided an update on Shubman Gill, stating that he spoke to him two days ago to check on him. The coach further added that he was recovering well.

"I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he's recovering well. So that's just pleasing to hear," India bowling coach Morne Morkel said at the pre-series press conference.

India Bowling Coach Also Updates On Shreyas Iyer's Situation

Coach Morne Morkel also presented an update on Shreyas Iyer. The Indian middle-order batter recently shared a picture of himself at the gym, hinting that he has begun training.

The Indian bowling coach revealed that Iyer has begun his rehab, highlighting that both Indian cricketers are healthy and are on track for a return to the national set-up.

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, yeah, we're looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they're healthy, and they're starting their preparation on their way back into the team," Coach Morne Morkel added.