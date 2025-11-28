Dubai Capitals Eye Back-to-Back ILT20 Glory In Season Four Under New Captain Dasun Shanaka

Dubai [UAE]: International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3 champions Dubai Capitals are geared up for their Season 4 campaign in the ILT20, kicking off against the Desert Vipers on December 2 at the Dubai International

Cricket Stadium, as per a release from ILT20.

The franchise has assembled a formidable squad under the leadership of newly appointed captain Dasun Shanaka and head coach Hemang Badani. The Capitals, who clinched their maiden ILT20 title in dramatic fashion in Season 3, defeated the Desert Vipers by four wickets in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket

Stadium in February.

Chasing 189, the Capitals sealed victory with four balls to spare, with Roman Powell's explosive 63 off 38 balls and Sikandar Raza's match-winning cameo of 34 off 12 balls steering them home.

Now, the Capitals have retained a star-studded lineup featuring marquee players across all departments. Sri Lankan all-rounder Shanaka leads the charge alongside West Indian power-hitter Roman Powell, England pace duo Tymal Mills and David Willey, Scotland's Scott Currie, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, and

Afghan veteran Gulbadin Naib.

Dubai Capitals captain and Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka added, “It's a true privilege to lead the Dubai Capitals, the ILT20 Season 3 champions, into the upcoming campaign. We have a dressing room full of talent, which makes us confident and excited. Defending a title always brings its challenges, but we remain fully focused on delivering our best and honouring the dedication that brought us here. Our fans can expect passionate and committed cricket from every player on the team.”

The squad promises to offer balance and depth across batting. bowling, and fielding, with explosive stroke-makers, wily spinners, and potent fast bowlers complementing each other. The presence of experienced match-winners in the core group assures the Capitals of flexibility and firepower as they bid to retain their crown.

Head coach Hemang Badani said, "We've built a squad that combines experience with hunger. The core group knows what it takes to win this competition, and we've added players who bring different dimensions to our game. As defending champions, the target is on our back, but we're ready for that challenge. Our vision is clear - play bold, fearless cricket and give ourselves the best chance to defend our title."