  • Colombo Weather Forecast, PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated of Super 8 if Rain Washes Out Game?

Updated 18 February 2026 at 10:45 IST

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Green find themselves in a precarious situation following their humiliating 61-run loss against arch-rivals India in Colombo. Now, Pakistan take on Namibia in the final group-stage match of the marquee event and it is all to play for. Nothing short of a win will see them through to the Super 8 stage. While they will be hot favourites to beat Namibia, the question is - will rain intervene and play spoilsport? 

PAK vs NAM: Colombo Weather Report

From a Pakistan point of view there is good news. There is a possibility of rain, but that should not wash away the entire game. In fact, as per Accuweather, even thunderstorms are expected. While rain is expected to stay away during the duration of the game, cloud cover is expected to be 100 per cent. 

But again, that should not be a concern. Mind you, the thunderstorms are expected to happen between 1 and 3 PM and the match starts at 3 PM IST. 

