Pakistan Face Must-Win Scenario vs Namibia to Qualify For Super 8 After Humiliating Loss vs India in T20 World Cup

Pak vs Nam, T20 World Cup 2026: There is no doubt that the Men in Green would start overwhelming favourites against Namibia in the final group-stage game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The match will take place in the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The last few days must have been nightmarish for Salman Agha and his men following the embarrassing loss against India. The Men in Green have faced criticism from all quarters. There are whispers that senior pros like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi may be benched for the game as the team wants to try a fresh combination. The veteran trio have not lived upto the expectations and that has hurt the side.

What if Pakistan Lose?

While the chances of that happening is next to nil, it is clear - if they lose they are out of T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Green would also hope that rain does not play spoilsport and dash their chances because in Sri Lanka, there is always a possibility of rain. What Pakistan should also be vary about is self-destruction, in the past, it has been seen how they have allowed matches they should have won - slip away.

Pakistan's Predicted XI

It would be interesting to see what are the changes that the Pakistan team would incorporate for the must-win game. There are whispers that Fakhar Zaman may replace Babar.

Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq