UPDATE | Colombo Weather, PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rain to Play Spoilsport - Check Forecast

UPDATE | Colombo Weather, PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Eyes would be on the skies when Pakistan take on the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Colombo on Saturday. Given the fact that the game is being played in Sri Lanka during this time of the year - there is always going to be the fear of rain.

For Pakistan, it is an important game as they cannot afford rain to play spoilsport if they have to stick to their stance and boycott the game against India on February 15. This is not the best piece of news for the Men in Green on the opening day of the marquee event.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The forecast isn't really good. As per Accuweather, there is a 68 per cent chance of rain on Saturday with around 20 per cent possibility of thunderstorms. The city is expected to witness 2.1mm of rain on match day as well.

Advertisement

The chances of rain at 1:00 PM IST is 40 per cent. For the unversed, play is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM. And there are predictions of consistent rains throughout the day and hence the chances of a washout cannot be ruled out. In case the match is called off, it will become nearly impossible for Pakistan to make it through to the Super 8 stage.

PAK vs NED Squads

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen

Advertisement