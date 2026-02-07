Pakistan vs Netherlands FREE LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match no 1: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where to Watch PAK vs NED in India Online And on TV channel

PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A: In the tournament opener, Pakistan lock horns with Netherlands. It is a Group A game and there would be a lot of interest around it due to the tensions around the Men in Green. Pakistan are a formidable unit in the T20 format and hence they would start overwhelming favourites. Captain Salman Agha has been in good form and he would be expected to fire again.

Pakistan-Netherlands - Streaming And All You Need to Know

When is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands going to take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will take place on Saturday, February 7.

Where is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands going to take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.

What time will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.

Where can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Predicted 11

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed