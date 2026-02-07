Updated 7 February 2026 at 08:52 IST
Pakistan vs Netherlands FREE LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match no 1: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where to Watch PAK vs NED in India Online And on TV channel
PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE Streaming: Salman Ali Agha's men will have one eye on the weather as they open their campaign in the tournament against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.
PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A: In the tournament opener, Pakistan lock horns with Netherlands. It is a Group A game and there would be a lot of interest around it due to the tensions around the Men in Green. Pakistan are a formidable unit in the T20 format and hence they would start overwhelming favourites. Captain Salman Agha has been in good form and he would be expected to fire again.
Pakistan-Netherlands - Streaming And All You Need to Know
When is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands going to take place?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will take place on Saturday, February 7.
Where is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands going to take place?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.
What time will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands start?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.
Where can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands LIVE on TV in India?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands in India?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 between Pakistan-Netherlands will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
Pakistan vs Netherlands Predicted 11
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed
Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen
