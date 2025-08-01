Comeback Dates Set As Shreyas Iyer Named In West Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy, Eyeing Return To Indian Test Team: Report

Shreyas Iyer hasn't been the preferred choice for the Indian Test Team. The Punjab Kings captain wasn't selected in the Indian squad for the ongoing five-match England Test series.

Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan To feature In Duleep Trophy

As per reports, Iyer will feature in the Duleep Trophy for West Zone alongside Sarfaraz Khan as both have expressed their availability for the tournament, which will kickstart the Indian domestic season. As reported by Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Cricket Association also confirmed that Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande will be available for the Duleep Trophy.

An MCA source told Hindustan Times, “Yes, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan have confirmed their availability. Tushar Deshpande and Shivam Dube are available as well for the crucial tie.”

The Duleep Trophy will start on August 28, and it will return to the conventional zonal format as it stands. Shardul Thakur has been named as the captain of West Zone, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also been included in the squad.

Iyer had a brilliant domestic season, having amassed 452 runs in 5 innings in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, including two consecutive hundreds. He appeared to have emerged as the favourites but wasn't picked in the 15-member squad. Iyer also led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, where they lost to RCB in Ahmedabad. Despite his run-scoring charts in the Ranji Trophy, the 30-year-old didn't make a return to the Test team as the chief selector confirmed that Iyer is not in the Test plans currently.

India will not play any Test matches until October, when they host West Indies in a two-match Test series, followed by a home series against South Africa in November. Iyer will have plenty of opportunities to present his case with a good display with the bat in the domestic circuit. Iyer last played for India in the Champions Trophy and had a brilliant outing with 243 runs under his belt in 5 matches.

West Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy