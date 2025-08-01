Will BCCI Tweak Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Policy After England Test Series? Report Makes Surprising Claim

Jasprit Bumrah's availability has been the subject of speculation throughout the ongoing India vs England Test series. Despite reports of him playing the 5th and final Test, the 31-year-old ended up playing three out of five Test matches as India made four changes to the playing XI at the Oval.

BCCI To Change Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Policy?

Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler in the red-ball format and has also been in good form, having picked up 14 wickets in three games and is just behind Ben Stokes in the wicket-taking charts. It was pre-decided that Bumrah would be involved in just three matches. But pre-match chatter hinted that the maverick pacer might be involved in the match with the Test series on the line.

Bumrah's exclusion from the team was only revealed after the team was announced, and now it has emerged that the BCCI might change its plan regarding the workload management of the fast bowler. As per a Times of India report, BCCI understands that it becomes a huge problem to plan for a series without knowing Bumrah's availability. As per TOI, the cricket board will only approve Bumrah's selection for a Test series when ihe available for the entire duration.

A source told TOI, “Strength and condition coaches can set workload thresholds, but Bumrah's availability should depend on his fitness, which will be assessed by the medical team before each selection.” The selection committee will also evaluate Bumrah's fitness report ahead of each selection meeting.

India Lost Six Wickets On Day One