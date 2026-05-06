CONFIRMED! IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule Announced: Ahmedabad to Host Final

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule: And finally the IPL 2026 playoff schedule is out. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium is set to host the grand finale. This may come as a setback for RCB, the defending champions as their fans would have been hopeful of watching their heroes play the big-ticket games at home at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. But that is not going to happen as the BCCI has announced the final schedule.

Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

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The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale.

Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.

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Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned.

Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1 – May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Eliminator – May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final – May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad