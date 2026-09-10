Confusion In Portsmouth; Protesters Mistake Pakistan U-19 Cricket Team For Asylum Seekers

The touring Pakistan Under-19 cricket team became the subject of a mistaken identity in the UK. A group of masked anti-migrant protesters gathered outside the Marriott Hotel in Cosham, Portsmouth, on Tuesday evening, according to reports.

Pakistan U-19 Team Became Subject Of Mistaken Identity

George Madgwick, who happens to be a reform councillor, had to intervene after the protesters suspected the Pakistan under-19 squad of being a batch of illegal immigrants. As per the Guardian, Madgwick, who leads the reform group in Hampshire Council, said he received a call that around 40 people had gathered outside the hotel in Portsmouth.

He went to the spot and spoke with the hotel manager and also had a chat with the coach of the Pakistan U-9 team. The protesters assembled after reports of a group of non-Englishmen checking into a hotel, traveling on a coach run by the company linked to transporting asylum seekers.

Madgwick said, “I also spoke to the coach of the team, who was very understanding. I went out to the protesters and told them, ‘You’ve got it wrong guys, it’s a cricket club.’ They left within a couple of minutes. It was a massively unfortunate incident.

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“From the perspective of the people of Portsmouth who are already on high alert, this was a coach from the same company which was turning up with about 40 foreign men.”

The incident might have been triggered after a boat full of migrants reached ashore. It has been learnt that the England and Wales Cricket Board has been in contact to ensure the well-being of the Pakistan Under-19 players following the incident and might enhance the security measures after the security scare.

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