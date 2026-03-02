'Continue To Use Him In Different Ways': Gautam Gambhir's Subtle Jasprit Bumrah Warning To England Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal

India booked a T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal berth with a five-wicket win over West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Men In Blue will now face England in an eventful semifinal clash on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Gautam Gambhir Underlines Jasprit Bumrah's Importance

Jasprit Bumrah was in the thick of things once again as he delivered when it mattered the most. The fast bowler was used sporadically by Suryakumar Yadav in a match and against the West Indies too, it happened the same way. He bowled just one over in the power play and then came back to provide crucial breakthroughs for the home side. He removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer in the 3rd ball of the 11th over and they dismissed Roston Chase two deliveries later, which later proved to be a vital blow for the visitors.

Gautam Gambhir stated that India will continue to use Bumrah the way they feel he can inflict more damage on the opponents.

"We knew that West Indies has got a lot of firepower in the middle, those guys can take the game away from us. So we always knew that we needed someone like Bumrah to bowl at them. That’s the reason why we felt that Bumrah was important in the middle.

“So every time we have a big over, we can go back to Bumrah and try and control the game. I think Bumrah is a banker and we’ll continue to use him in different ways."

T20 World Cup Final To Be Played In Ahmedabad

No other team has managed to defend the T20 World Cup title so far and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. now have a very good opportunity to script history. India reached the final last time they hosted an ICC event three years ago but lost to Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.

