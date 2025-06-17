'Could Be A Breakout Series': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Showers Praise On KL Rahul Ahead Of India's Five Match Test Series Against England

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in England and are all set to play a five match Test series against England which will start on 20th June 2025. The series between India and England will mark the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship as India look to rebuild after the disaster of an end to their campaign in the 2023-2025 campaign. The Indian Test team are currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and many are now calling for KL Rahul to take the reins of the team.

Aakash Chopra Lauds KL Rahul's Performances Ahead Of IND vs ENG

Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel praised KL Rahul ahead of the series in England. In the video, the former Indian cricketer praised KL Rahul's performances in the intra squad match and the India ‘A’ matches. He further stated that this could be a breakout season for the wicketkeeper batter with England being his first challenge.

“KL Rahul is playing extremely well. He had himself volunteered to play the second match. He went there and scored a century, scored a fifty in the second innings, and scored runs in the intra-squad match as well. It could be a breakout series for him, where he just doesn't start well, but bats well throughout the series,” said Aakash Chopra in his YouTube video.

Young Indian Team Looking To Cause Upset In England