Indian Test Team Faces Its Biggest Challenge After 5050 Days As Shubman Gill And Co. Brace To Face Ben Stokes' England In WTC 2027 Cycle

IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's young Team India starts its World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign with a five-match Test series against England. The last time the Indian Test team won a series against England in England was back in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's leadership. Since then, the Indian team has continued to struggle in English conditions, and a series win always looks like a distant dream with the Dukes darting all around.

India To Play A Test Match Without Rohit, Virat And Ashwin After 14 Years

The Indian Test team is largely devoid of experience with their stalwarts riding into the sunset. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been at the forefront of many Indian victories, but their services will be dearly missed when India walks out to play in Headingley. Interestingly, time has come full circle for the Indian Test team.

The last time India played a Test match without Rohit, Kohli, and Ashwin was during India's Test tour to England in 2011. India was outplayed by England in a four-match Test series. After this tour ended, India had either one of Kohli, Rohit, or Ashwin in the playing XI. The last Test match of the 2011 England tour was played between August 18, 2011, and August 22, 2011.

India's Last Test Match Playing XI Which Neither Had Kohli, Rohit & Ashwin

Virender Sehwag

Gautam Gambhir

Rahul Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar

VVS Laxman

MS Dhoni (C & Wk)

Suresh Raina

Amit Mishra

Ishant Sharma

RP Singh

S. Sreesanth

Spotlight Remains On Young Indian Team