  • 'Agent, Ishan Kishan': Out-of-Favour India Cricketer Faces Ire After Pictures of Him With Pakistan's Mohammed Abbas Goes Viral

Updated 26 June 2025 at 13:56 IST

County Championship: After the match against Yorkshire ended in a draw, Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Abbas was spotted clicking pictures with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Ishan Kishan (L), Mohammed Abbas (R)
Ishan Kishan (L), Mohammed Abbas (R) | Image: @ishankishan23

County Championship: Out-of-favour India cricketer Ishan Kishan is currently not part of the national side in England, but he is in the United Kingdom for County Cricket, where he has been impressive for Nottinghamshire. After Kishan hugging the Pakistani cricketer went viral and garnered a lot of reactions, his latest act where the Indian southpaw has been spotted with Abbas has stirred a controversy. Fans are not liking Kishan's friendship with Abbas. It is no secxret, India do not share a good diplomatic relationship with Pakistan. 

The two countries recently engaged in massive tensions along the border. This is the reason why fans are upset with Kishan. Here are some of the reactions that followed Kishan's act. 

"Agent, Ishan Kishan'

Meanwhile, 

