'Agent, Ishan Kishan': Out-of-Favour India Cricketer Faces Ire After Pictures of Him With Pakistan's Mohammed Abbas Goes Viral

County Championship: Out-of-favour India cricketer Ishan Kishan is currently not part of the national side in England, but he is in the United Kingdom for County Cricket, where he has been impressive for Nottinghamshire. After Kishan hugging the Pakistani cricketer went viral and garnered a lot of reactions, his latest act where the Indian southpaw has been spotted with Abbas has stirred a controversy. Fans are not liking Kishan's friendship with Abbas. It is no secxret, India do not share a good diplomatic relationship with Pakistan.