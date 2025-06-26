ICC's New Playing Conditions: Stop Clock, No Ball Change After Saliva Use, New DRS Protocols - EXPLAINED

ICC's New Playing Conditions: From the 16th century, when it is actually believed the game started, to now - cricket has come a long way. There are new rules, ground sizes, dimensions of bat and also the introduction of technology - cricket is no more popular just in England and Australia. And the beauty of the game is that it keeps evolving to make the experience better for the fans - who are the real stakeholders of the game.

Recently, as per ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has come out with a new set of changes to its playing conditions for men's international cricket. The notable changes mentioned are:

New Changes to Playing Conditions

Stop Clock: The stop-clock is not new to cricket. It was introduced last season in ODIs and it seems it would be added in the longest format as well. This is to ensure that the game is played at a brisk pace and there are no delays. As to the rule, the fielding side must be ready to start an over within a minute of the previous one ending. If the fielding sides breaches this rule twice during the game - then a five-run penalty would be imposed on the bowling side.

No Ball Change After Saliva Use: Ball will not be changed even if the umpires find there has been use of saliva by the bowling side. This rule has been brought in as teams cleverly ask the umpires to change balls after 35 overs by deliberately applying saliva on it.

DRS Protocol: Okay, so this is a secondary review. In case a batter gets dismissed caught-behind, and not convinced, the batters opts for DRS. UltraEdge then shows that there is no contact with the bat, but there has been contact with the pads. With the caught-behind ruled out, the third umpire will then check for a leg-before wicket - for the second mode of dismissal.

Other Changes

Apart from these three major changes, there are other changes as well.