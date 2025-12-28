Updated 28 December 2025 at 08:03 IST
Cricket Australia Honours Brett Lee, ODI World Cup Winner Enters Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
Brett Lee played over 300 games for Australia across formats and picked a total of 718 wickets. Lee was also a part of Australia's 2003 ODI World Cup winning side.
Pace, elegance, and accuracy, these three words paint a perfect picture of how Binga, aka Brett Lee, was as a bowler. A long stride, deadly pace, giving the batsman nothing, and a smirk to follow it up at times, Brett Lee, at the heights of his powers, was nothing less than a nightmare for the batsmen. When legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne were dominating the sport with their wizardry, Lee was terrorizing the batters with his pace.
The winner of the Allan Border Medal (2008) and the Wisden Cricketer of the Year (2006), Lee is not only one of the most sought-after figures in world cricket, but he also has a cult-like following of his own.
Brett Lee Inducted Into Cricket Australia Hall Of Fame
Legendary speedster Brett Lee has added yet another achievement to his resume as he has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Lee has been rewarded for his stellar career that spanned between 1999 and 2012. Cricket Australia announced Lee's induction through a statement and praised Lee for a "remarkable career" that he had for the Aussies.
"Longevity in the game is probably my biggest achievement. I missed so many games, but to bowl 160 km/h, but to bowl over 150 km/h for 20 years consistently, that’s what I’m most proud of," said the former Aussie speedster as quoted by Code Sports. Lee also added that when somebody tries to do everything at 100 per cent, it takes a toll.
For a generation of cricketers and the fans of the sport, Brett Lee will always be someone who changed the very way in which fast bowling was perceived, and the manner in which he dominated the sport is a glorious chapter in itself.
Full List Of Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame Inductees
- 1996: Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O’Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall, and Dennis Lillee
- 2000: Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey, and Allan Border
- 2001: Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris
- 2002: Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell
- 2003: Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell
- 2004: Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson
- 2005: Clem Hill and Rod Marsh
- 2006: Monty Noble and Bob Simpson
- 2007: Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud
- 2008: George Giffen and Ian Healy
- 2009: Steve Waugh
- 2010: Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie
- 2011: Mark Taylor and Doug Walters
- 2012: Shane Warne
- 2013: Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath
- 2014: Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark
- 2015: Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder
- 2016: Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout
- 2017: David Boon, Matthew Hayden, and Betty Wilson
- 2018: Norm O’Neill, Ricky Ponting, and Karen Rolton
- 2019: Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones, and Billy Murdoch
- 2020: Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott
- 2021: Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin), Merv Hughes, and Lisa Sthalekar
- 2022: Justin Langer and Raelee Thompson
- 2023: Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath
- 2024: Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen
- 2025: Michael Clarke, Christina Matthews, and Michael Bevan
- 2026: Brett Lee
Here's A Look At Brett Lee's International Career
The winner of the 2003 ODI World Cup, Brett Lee took 310 wickets across his 76 Test matches and dismissed 380 batsmen across 221 One Day Internationals.
