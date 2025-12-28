Cricket Australia Honours Brett Lee, ODI World Cup Winner Enters Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Pace, elegance, and accuracy, these three words paint a perfect picture of how Binga, aka Brett Lee, was as a bowler. A long stride, deadly pace, giving the batsman nothing, and a smirk to follow it up at times, Brett Lee, at the heights of his powers, was nothing less than a nightmare for the batsmen. When legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne were dominating the sport with their wizardry, Lee was terrorizing the batters with his pace.

The winner of the Allan Border Medal (2008) and the Wisden Cricketer of the Year (2006), Lee is not only one of the most sought-after figures in world cricket, but he also has a cult-like following of his own.

Brett Lee Inducted Into Cricket Australia Hall Of Fame

Legendary speedster Brett Lee has added yet another achievement to his resume as he has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Lee has been rewarded for his stellar career that spanned between 1999 and 2012. Cricket Australia announced Lee's induction through a statement and praised Lee for a "remarkable career" that he had for the Aussies.

"Longevity in the game is probably my biggest achievement. I missed so many games, but to bowl 160 km/h, but to bowl over 150 km/h for 20 years consistently, that’s what I’m most proud of," said the former Aussie speedster as quoted by Code Sports. Lee also added that when somebody tries to do everything at 100 per cent, it takes a toll.

For a generation of cricketers and the fans of the sport, Brett Lee will always be someone who changed the very way in which fast bowling was perceived, and the manner in which he dominated the sport is a glorious chapter in itself.

Full List Of Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame Inductees

1996: Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O’Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall, and Dennis Lillee

Here's A Look At Brett Lee's International Career