WATCH: English Fans Compose Brand New Song For Jacob Bethell After England Stun Australia At The Mighty MCG In Boxing Day Test

5468 days, that's how long it took England to win a Test match on Australian soil. This number speaks of sheer dominance and how the Aussies have always had an upper hand in The Ashes. Australia have already won The Ashes and their loss in Melbourne shouldn't hurt them much, but for England, this Ashes tour has been nothing short of tough, but they finally have something under their belt which they can boast about.

Despite the Melbourne pitch playing all sorts of tricks, England defeated Australia by 4 wickets to win their first game in the ongoing 2025-26 Ashes series. The Aussies have already won The Ashes and are 3-1 up in the series.

Jacob Bethell Gets New Song: WATCH

England have not only won the Melbourne Test, but they are still alive in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 finals. England have played 9 Test matches so far and have managed to win only three so far. A loss in Melbourne would've worsened their situation in the WTC Points Table, but for the time being, they have earned a much-needed victory for themselves.

Advertisement

A huge credit for England's win goes to 22-year-old Jacob Bethell who replaced Ollie Pope in the side. The youngster who has played 5 Test matches for England helped the tourists seal the fourth Test match by 4 wickets. While chasing 175 on a tricky Melbourne track, Jacob Bethell scored 40 runs off 46 balls. Bethell scored these runs with the help of 5 boundaries with a strike rate of 86.96.

A video is now going viral where the Barmy Army can be seen singing a special song for Bethell. "Always take the Bethell with you, everywhere you go!", read the lyrics of the song.

Advertisement

Josh Tongue Lights Up Melbourne