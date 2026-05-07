Cricket Australia Moves To Lock In Pat Cummins' Service With Landmark 12 Million Dollar Contract Offer: Report

Pat Cummins remains one of the most coveted Australian players in current times. The ODI captain led the Aussies to the 2023 World Cup title and has been one of the most consistent fast bowlers the world has ever seen. It has now been reported that the 32-year-old has been offered a lucrative contract by Cricket Australia to retain his services.

Pat Cummins Receives Bumper New Cricket Australia Offer

As per the Sydney Morning Herald, The CA has offered a huge AUS$4 million deal per year to Cummins for the next three years, a AUS$1 million raise per year. It will see him earning to the tune of AUS$12 million over the course of the next three years. Cummins was one of the mega earners in the Australian sport circuit last year, with his total income ranging between AUS$9-10 million, including his IPL deal with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As per the SMH report, Cummins' contract will also have more guaranteed income than what he received in his previous deals. Australia could be set for a gruesome season as they are in line to be involved in 21 Test matches in a year.

Travis Head, Cameron Green Could Be In For A Massive Hike

Travis Head is also in contract talks with Cricket Australia and could see a massive rise in his earnings. The SRH opener received AUS$2.8 million as per his last deal. As per the current MOU between Cricket Australia and players, the average retainer is to the tune of AUS$1 million per year, excluding match fees and superannuation.

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Marnus Labuschagne has received a three-year contract proposal, while Cameron Green remains a highly valued prospect. Despite his recent struggles, Green could receive a bumper hike in his next CA contract. Except for Labuschagne, all the aforementioned players are currently involved in IPL with their respective teams.