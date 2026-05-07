PCB HUMILIATED, Again! Cricket Australia Refuse to Send IPL-Bound Players For ODI Series vs Pakistan

PCB vs CA vs IPL: Cricket Australia has made it clear that it will not be sending IPL-bound players to Pakistan for an ODI series. Cricket Australia is going to allow it's players to complete their IPL commitment. This means top stars like Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood will not be part of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. A CA spokesperson confirmed Cricbuzz that Australian players "will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments."

The report claims that the Australian players would reach Islamabad by May 23 for the three-match ODI series. It is clear that the dates are overlapping the IPL dates. This will be the final week of the IPL where the playoffs would take place. For the unversed, the Pakistan-Australia matches are scheduled for May 30, June 2 and June 4.

Australians In India Currently

Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Matthew Short.

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