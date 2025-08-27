Updated 27 August 2025 at 19:36 IST
Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Shares Greetings For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Festivals Feel More Special When Celebrated Together'
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handle to extend warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday, August 27, took to his official social media handles to wish fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, saying that festivals are more special when its celebrated with family.
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Mesmerizing Video To Wish On Ganesh Chaturthi
Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handles and said that festivals are more special when it is celebrated with family and with love.
While wishing, Tendulkar also shared a small clip, where the cricket legend is seen performing puja on the auspicious day. Sachin Tendulkar's wife, Anjali, and children, Arjun and Sara, were also seen in the video.
"Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.
Sachin Tendulkar's Stats In International Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar is considered the greatest player to play the game. The 52-year-old has set a few records that can take ages to break.
Tendulkar made his India debut in the Test format in 1989 against Pakistan. In the Test format, Sachin played 200 matches and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He slammed 51 centuries and 68 fifties in the long-format for the Indian Cricket Team.
The 52-year-old was known for his numbers in the 50-over format. Tendulkar played his maiden ODI match in 1989 against Pakistan. Following that, he played 463 matches and 452 innings, amassing 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, and a strike rate of 86.23. Tendulkar scored 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries for the Men in Blue in the ODIs.
In first-class cricket, Sachin Tendulkar played his maiden match in 1988-1989. He played 310 matches and 490 innings, scoring 25396 runs at an average of 57.84.
In the Indian Premier League, Sachin Tendulkar scored 2334 runs after 78 matches, and an average of 34.83, at a strike rate of 119.81.
