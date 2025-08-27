Talisman Indian Batter Virat Kohli Extends Heartfelt Greetings On Ganesh Chaturthi, Instagram Story Goes Viral

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 27.

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and shared a graphic picture of Lord Ganesh on his story, with 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi' written on it. Soon after Kohli shared the post on Ganesh Chaturthi on his official Instagram account, it went viral.

Virat Kohli's wish on Ganesh Chaturthi. Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli

Virat Kohli's Stats In International Cricket

Previously, after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is. Earlier on May 12, 2025, the talismanic batter bid adieu to the Test format. Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest batters to grace the sport.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Following that, he has played 123 Tests and 210 innings, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.57. He hammered 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the long-format for India. The 36-year-old played his last Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025, against Australia in Sydney.

The 36-year-old made his T20I debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe. In the T20Is, he played 125 matches and 117 innings, amassing 4188 runs at a strike rate of 137.04, and a strike rate of 48.69. He played his last T20I match against South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli played his maiden ODI match in 2008 against Sri Lanka. Following that, he played 302 ODIs and 290 innings, scoring 14181 runs at an average of 57.88, and a strike rate of 93.34. The top-order batter scored 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.

Kohli played his last 50-over match for India during the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025, against New Zealand in March. The talismanic batter is likely to feature in India's upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Virat Kohli Numbers In IPL

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli represented just one franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played 267 IPL matches and 259 innings, amassing 8661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85.