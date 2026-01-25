Updated 25 January 2026 at 12:35 IST
Cricket Scotland Fires Succinct Two-Worded Message After Accepting ICC's T20 World Cup Invite
Cricket Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026, declaring “Always ready” as they join Group C. Ranked 14th, they aim to showcase grit against full-member nations on the big stage.
Cricket Scotland is already firing warning shots after receiving the call-up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The associate nation has replaced Bangladesh in Group C upon their withdrawal in the lead-up to the marquee tournament.
Bangladesh caused a fuss after they chickened out of travelling to India for the T20 World Cup. Citing security concerns, the BCB demanded a shift of location for their matches, which the ICC flat-out refused.
With the T20 World Cup just days away, the ICC booted the Bangladesh cricket team out and replaced them with Cricket Scotland in the competition.
Scotland Responds with Two Words After Accepting T20 World Cup Invite
After confirming their participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India, Cricket Scotland launched a bold message, claiming they are prepared for everything, no matter how grim the challenge may be.
"Always ready," Cricket Scotland wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).
Cricket Scotland is currently positioned in the 14th rank, which is well ahead of teams like Namibia, the UAE, Nepal, Canada, Oman, Italy and the United States of America.
They have been part of the T20 World Cup in the past and displayed an impressive performance in the competition, going toe-to-toe with full-nation squads and displaying grit and perseverance.
Scotland To Arrive In India Soon For T20 World Cup
Cricket Scotland has graciously accepted the International Cricket Council (ICC) and have replaced Bangladesh Cricket in Group C. Wilf Walsh, the chairperson of Cricket Scotland, has welcomed the call from ICC chair Jay Shah and exclaimed that they have accepted the invite on behalf of the team.
“I welcomed a call from ICC Chair Jay Shah earlier today confirming that Scotland will receive an invitation to play at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. I was pleased to accept on behalf of our team, who are willing and ready to go," Wilf Walsh said in a statement from Cricket Scotland.
Scotland will kick off its group-stage campaign against the West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The match will take place on Saturday, February 7, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
25 January 2026