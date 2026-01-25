PCB Chief's Remarks Draw ICC Rebuke; Sanctions Possible If Pakistan Withdraws From T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling sanctions over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should they pull out of the men's T20 World Cup 2026.

After Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi hosted a press conference, during which he criticised the ICC and backed Bangladesh's decision to boycott the World Cup.

Naqvi added that the PCB is in consultation with the government over its participation in the marquee tournament.

ICC Ready To Crack The Whip If Pakistan Pulls Out Of T20 World Cup

The ICC is reportedly unhappy with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's remarks and has decided to impose sanctions if they pull out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The sanctions may include the suspension of all their international bilateral series, eviction from the Asia Cup, and no NOC being issued for any foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose a series of sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” sources said to the Indian Express.

Pakistan Cricket's Withdrawal Will Have Dire Consequences

The possible sanctions could be a nightmare for Pakistan cricket as they could directly affect its survival in international cricket. The ICC had already agreed to their hybrid model, which is why all of their T20 World Cup matches are being hosted in Colombo.

India and Pakistan's cricketing ties have been sour since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Men in Blue haven't visited Pakistan for a bilateral tour since the 2008 Asia Cup. The Pakistan team's last visit to India was from December 2012 to January 2013.

The ICC had upheld the sanctity of the already announced T20 World Cup 2026 schedule, rejecting all of Bangladesh's pleas to move their matches out of India, citing their so-called security concerns.

The council had fact-checked their claims, saying, "there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India."