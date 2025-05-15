Cricket West Indies Calls for Olympics 2028 Inclusion - Despite Team Being Made Up of a Number of Olympic-affiliated Countries

Cricket West Indies are asking for inclusion in the Olympics 2028. | Image: AP/CWI

The return of cricket to the Olympic Games after more than a century at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 has left many excited. The sport has a passionate viewership in the the South Asian area, and should help bring in more viewership in those areas.

But there is one international cricket team that, despite having a rich history in the sport, will be unable to compete regardless of their ranking - the West Indies.

The team is not technically a nation, but a collective that encompasses multiple small island nations from the Caribbean. Therefore, it seems all but impossible that they can take part in LA 2028.

However, Cricket West Indies has written to the ICC asking to be included in some manner.

CWI's Big Request

The 6 top-ranked teams in the ICC rankings will be eligible to compete in the Games would qualify for the LA 2028 Games - and West Indies have requested their presence in the process.

"Cricket’s return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude our young cricketers from the same dream that has inspired our athletes. West Indies cricket must have a pathway, and fully deserves an opportunity to compete," Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, said.

What's more, they have also highlighted manners in which their qualification can be done - such an internal qualifying tournament among its Olympic affiliated member countries will determine which country represents the West Indies.

"The structure of West Indies cricket is unique— men and women teams representing 15 individual nations and territories, each with its own Olympic identity. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation opportunity for national development pass without creating a way for our countries to participate," Chris Dehring, Chief Executive Officer of CWI, said.

Is It Possible?

However, it still seems unlikely to happen as, even if the West Indies involves two nations, it would mean handing out two medals for a spot - which may not be possible.