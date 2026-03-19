Updated 19 March 2026 at 18:29 IST
CSK's Bowling Stock Takes Major Hit As Injury Forces Nathan Ellis To Sit Out Of IPL 2026: Report
CSK suffer a blow as pacer Nathan Ellis is ruled out of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury. The five‑time champions are now searching for a replacement to strengthen their bowling attack.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Nathan Ellis celebrates the dismissal of Sanju Samson during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at ACA Stadium, in Guwahati | Image: ANI
The Chennai Super Kings encounter a significant hurdle as their bowling arsenal has taken an injury hit. Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis is set to be ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a hamstring injury.
The five-time IPL champions are now on the hunt for suitable substitutes to replace the injured 31-year-old pacer from Australia.
“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanthan said to Sportstar.
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Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 18:23 IST