Delhi Capitals Gets A Fresh Look With Bold Tiger-Inspired Jersey For IPL 2026 Season

The Delhi Capitals have officially unveiled their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season and have opted for a bold themed thread for the upcoming campaign.

In the IPL 2025 season, the Delhi Capitals showed flashes of brilliance in the early part of the competition, displaying immense spirit and flair. Under Axar Patel's captaincy, the franchise had a spectacular start before things started to turn. DC displayed a competitive performance, showing that they can deliver on the big stage.

Delhi Capitals Reveal Tiger-Inspired Kit for IPL 2026

Ahead of IPL 2026, the Delhi Capitals have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming season. The jersey launch campaign featured the two DC skippers, Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues, showcasing the synergy of the two Delhi sides. The jersey's design draws inspiration from the fierce tiger spirit.

The Delhi Capitals have kept their original colour palette of red and blue, while the tiger stripes define both the team and the city it represents.

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Delhi Capitals Ready Action In IPL 2026 Season

Delhi Capitals CEO Sanjay Gupta expressed that the new jersey represented the city, its identity, and the team's fearless spirit. DC-W Captain Jemimah Rodrigues featured in the launch campaign, displaying the team's united culture across the men's and women's teams.

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The franchise CEO further expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

"This jersey celebrates our city, identity, and the fearless mindset we bring to the field. In a first for an IPL jersey launch campaign, we are also proud to feature our Women’s team captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, as it reflects our commitment to building a unified Delhi Capitals culture across teams. Our Tigers in blue and red are ready, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead," Sunil Gupta said.