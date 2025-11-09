CSK Breaks Silence On Jadeja-Samson Trade Speculations With Humorous Video Skit On Social Media: 'Wait Till Official Announcements'

The Chennai Super Kings have put up a one-and-done answer to all the trade speculations. A possible trade with the Rajasthan Royals has surfaced in the media, with stars like Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja being a part of it.

With the retention deadline for the IPL 2026 season approaching soon, rumours have picked up a rapid pace.

The auction could have some big stars heading for the auction pool, and the IPL franchise's retentions list would offer significant clarity over the situation.

Samson-Jadeja Swap? CSK Responds With Pure Comedy Gold

The IPL 2026 season is expected to bring new thrills as ten cricket franchises will lock horns to win the coveted IPL title. The pressure will be on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as they will enter the competition as the defending champions.

Rumours are currently revolving around the Rajasthan Royals as they are reportedly in talks for a possible trade with the Chennai Super Kings. Reports also suggest that the RR is looking to trade Sanju Samson, with CSK being one of the franchises they are in touch with.

The Chennai Super Kings have extinguished the trade chatter with a hilarious skit video featuring their mascot Leo and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. The footage showed the franchise CEO claiming that he is being traded to the Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta.

The video acted as a satire of all the trade rumours and also had a disclaimer in the end, which mentioned, "Trade rumours are subject to mental health risks. Wait till the official announcement for sanity."

Reports Suggest The Trade Is On Between Both IPL Sides RR And CSK

Despite the CSK's video, reports continue to drop in as Cricbuzz has reported that the trade has seemingly received the green light, as RR and CSK are genuinely pursuing the trade. Both sides have been actively negotiating, and it could be a deal breaker if they manage to seal it.

Reports added that Sanju Samson and Ravindra are said to be involved, and both of them fall in the INR 18 Crore slab. But the Rajasthan Royals are 'yet agreeable to a straight swap' as they are 'insisting on the inclusion of another player.'

The impasse over the deal between CSK and RR is the Royals' ask for Dewald Brevis, who recently lit up the stage with his performance.